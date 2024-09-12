Defmin travels to Berlin to sign defence cooperation treaty with Germany

„I am leaving for Berlin for a historic signing. It is yet another step needed to deploy the German brigade for permanent presence in Lithuania,“ Kasčiūnas is cited as saying in the ministry’s press release.
The agreement regulates the legal status of German military forces, civil servants and their family members in Lithuania, as well as the provision of civilian services such as health care and transport and education for the children of the military.
The treaty will be signed by Kasčiūnas, Deputy Foreign Minister Jonas Survila, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Tobias Lindner on Friday. It will need approval from the parliaments of both countries to come into force.
Around 5,000 German brigade troops and civilians are set to be redeployed to Lithuania by 2026, in line with Berlin’s commitment made in the summer of 2022. Some of them will come with their families.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius had said the brigade will be fully operational in 2027.
The first 20 officers of the German brigade arrived in Lithuania this spring for preparatory work.