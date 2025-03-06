Defmin rejects idea of bilateral security deals, says adequate defence funding of allies key

“We have now more intensive cooperation than ever in the NB8 (Nordic-Baltic Eight – ELTA) format, in the format of the Baltic Sea countries, and we are really doing a lot of things – from joint acquisitions to joint exercises, to joint planning of certain things, to formulating a common position,” the minister told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

“One of the key things is to see that all those countries have sufficient defence funding and sufficient military capabilities, sufficient ammunition stocks, sufficient weapons. It is the acquisitions that we all make in time to make them sufficient – this is the real thing that is more important than any bilateral paper,” Šakalienė said.