Defmin late with suggestion to extend banks' solidarity tax – Blinkevičiūtė

“The national defence minister said this only now, it is already too late. We (the Social Democrats – ELTA) proposed this long before. We also took this decision at our council meeting, assessing the current situation, the need for funds to meet our defence and the huge profits of banks, which reached EUR 1 billion last year,” Blinkevičiūtė told Žinių radijas on Friday.
“President Nausėda has also said the same thing – the bank solidarity levy should indeed be extended. And I think it will be done,” she added.