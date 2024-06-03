Defmin hopes that Rheinmetall factory will start operating by 2026

„I think there is a possibility to begin production at the end of next year. This would be great,“ Kasčiūnas told the news agency ELTA.
The minister stressed that the launch of the German factory in Lithuania would enhance the country’s security, allow to increase ammunition stocks and reduce dependency on supply chains.
„This is also important from the standpoint of security. The fact that a German company is coming here, investing, creating jobs, this is a certain proof of security, too,“ said Kasčiūnas.