Defmin hopes that Rheinmetall factory will start operating by 2026

 
On Monday, 3 June, the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation sighed an agreement with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall delineating the arrival of the company to Lithuania. Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas hopes that Rheinmetall’s ammunition factory will become operational in Lithuania at the end of 2025.

„I think there is a possibility to begin production at the end of next year. This would be great,“ Kasčiūnas told the news agency ELTA.

The minister stressed that the launch of the German factory in Lithuania would enhance the country’s security, allow to increase ammunition stocks and reduce dependency on supply chains.

„This is also important from the standpoint of security. The fact that a German company is coming here, investing, creating jobs, this is a certain proof of security, too,“ said Kasčiūnas.

