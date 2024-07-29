Defmin announces plans to produce mines in Lithuania

„We raised the idea of making a Lithuanian mine. Maybe as simple as possible, but one that would be effective. We have sent out an invitation for discussion with industry. Some companies have already signalled that they could start doing that,“ Kasčiūnas told a press conference at the Government on Monday.
„We will have meetings in August on the prospects for the production of Lithuanian mines. We are ready for a viable plan,“ the minister added.
Kasčiūnas made the announcement during an event held at the Government to present counter-mobility measures intended to strengthen Lithuania’s border security with Russia and Belarus.