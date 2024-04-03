Defence ties between Lithuania and Norway crucial to entire NATO – Nausėda

“I would like to emphasise in particular our cooperation in the field of security and defence, which, in view of the threats to our security, is becoming crucial for Lithuania and Norway, for the region and for the NATO alliance as a whole,” the president said at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

President Nausėda thanked Crown Prince Haakon for Norway’s significant input in the security of Lithuania and the Baltic region and participation in NATO’s Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group.

The security of the Baltic region and the whole eastern flank of NATO translates into security of the entire NATO, he said.

The allied presence in the region and strengthening of air defence are equally important, according to Nausėda.