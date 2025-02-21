Defence Ministry classified audit findings – media

The Ministry of National Defence decided to classify the audit data, according to the public spending watchdog.

"Documents concerning national defence are restricted and not accessible by the public. Initially, we wanted to look at what this defence budget planning looks like, the achievement of the objectives of the forces under development, acquisitions, certain ongoing projects, in order to see and assess the risks, where we can go next and what we can audit further," Auditor General Mindaugas Macijauskas told LRT Radio on Friday.

Following the analysis and upon the receipt of the findings, the ministry decided to classify the data.