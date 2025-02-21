Defence Ministry classified audit findings – media

The Ministry of National Defence decided to classify the audit data, according to the public spending watchdog.
"Documents concerning national defence are restricted and not accessible by the public. Initially, we wanted to look at what this defence budget planning looks like, the achievement of the objectives of the forces under development, acquisitions, certain ongoing projects, in order to see and assess the risks, where we can go next and what we can audit further," Auditor General Mindaugas Macijauskas told LRT Radio on Friday.
Following the analysis and upon the receipt of the findings, the ministry decided to classify the data.
"I want to reassure that there is nothing there that could possibly lead to any kind of advice or the like. The National Audit Office has the obligation to refer to the Prosecutor’s Office and to hand over information to the Prosecutor’s Office if it detects certain instances of waste or misuse of funds," Macijauskas said.
The ministry’s chancellor, Dainius Ivoškis, explained that this situation is due to the fact that the National Audit Office had accessed information that is of limited use as it was looking into financial matters.
"A broader audit was carried out and the analysis included information that is of restricted use. This obliged us to classify it," the chancellor said, adding that removing some of the content would make the analysis unclear.
The ministry’s decision has been criticised by transparency experts. Ingrida Kalinauskienė, Head of Transparency International Lithuania, believes that at least part of the audit findings should have been made public.
"It is not clear why the entire audit report is classified. I understand that the issue is sensitive and there may be confidential information, and I would understand that some of the information may be classified, but certainly not all of it," Kalinauskienė told LRT Radio.
She called on the ministry’s new administration to take the lead in making defence spending transparent, "especially now that we are talking about increasing defence spending."