Defence Ministry buys additional Vilkas Boxer IFVs for EUR 370mn

 
The Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) last week signed a contract on behalf of Lithuania with German ARTEC GmbH on acquisition of additional 27 Boxer Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), named Vilkas in Lithuania, the Ministry of National Defence reports.

"The new Vilkas Boxer IFVs will not only facilitate the tasks for the Iron Wolf Infantry Brigade, but will also enhance the training, command and control and mine clearance capabilities of IFV drivers," National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas is cited as saying by the ministry.

Up to EUR 370 million is planned for additional acquisitions of Vilkas Boxer IFVs. The sum also covers means enabling logistics, such as spare parts, repair and maintenance equipment, in-service training courses and more. The delivery is scheduled for 2027-2029.

