Defence Min plans to launch tender to build Klaipėda military campus in May – media

 
Deputy Defence Minister Orijana Mašalė
A EUR 520.6 million tender to build a new military campus in Klaipėda District is to be launched in May, Verslo žinios reports, citing the deputy minister of defence, Orijana Mašalė.

Private investment in the project is estimated to total EUR 345.46 million, excluding VAT, the business news website said. The private partner is expected to design and build the campus in three years’ time and maintain it for the next 12 years.

The Kairiai military campus will cover an area of around 80 hectares and would be homed to around 1,500 soldiers from the Motorised Infantry Brigade Žemaitija and members of compulsory military service within it.

Construction of the new military campus is scheduled to start in 2027.

