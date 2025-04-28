Defence chief says no need for drafting women yet

"We still have a large stock of young men who, for various reasons, are not able to do their duty. (...) Let us make it possible for every young man to serve and do their duty for their homeland," Vaikšnoras told ELTA savaitė show.
He said that currently 10% of the Lithuanian Armed Forces are women, who serve in various positions, ranging from regular soldiers to officers.
"Women still have the opportunity to volunteer, sign up, choose the term they want, the unit they want, and then either stay in the professional military service or return to their usual life (...). But is it necessary today [to conscript women – ELTA]? Let us use the resources we have first and then consider that," the general added.
Minister of National Defence SDovilė Šakalienė had previously said compulsory conscription of women was only a matter of time if sufficient capabilities were to be guaranteed.
This year, a total of 3,900 of youths will be called up to carry out the nine-month mandatory military service. The plan is to increase the number of draftees to over 6,000 in 2027. Eventually it will lead to universal conscription introduced in Lithuania, the ministry had said.