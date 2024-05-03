Debate on defence spending would be easier with tax reform in place – MP Skvernelis

„This debate would not be happening if the tax reform had been in place. (&) Now, towards the end of the term, they are trying to put out the fire and find some solutions,“ Skvernelis told Žinių radijas on Friday.

He also said the Cabinet itself was delaying decision-making by looking for sustainable sources to fund defence instead.

„I just find it strange that the Government has played with the discussions so long. (&) Naturally, debates are good, but they cannot go on indefinitely,“ the MP said.

In mid-April, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė chaired a meeting of political parties and businesses to discuss ways to raise Lithuania’s defence funding. After the meeting, the prime minister announced a proposal to launch a special fund to finance additional defence needs.