Deaths in Lithuania at 13-year low in 2023

"It also shows that the number of deaths from malignant tumours has been in decline over the given period. In 2010, Lithuania had 8,110 deaths from malignant tumours, falling to 7,784 in 2023. The number of deaths due to diseases of the circulatory system has also decreased, – from 23,627 in 2010 to 19,263 in 2023," a statement from the institute reads.