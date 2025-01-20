2025.01.20 16:52

Deaths in Lithuania at 13-year low in 2023

 
Deaths in Lithuania at 13-year low in 2023
Deaths in Lithuania at 13-year low in 2023
PHOTO: Josvydas Elinskas | Elta

Lithuania recorded 37,005 deaths in 2023, the lowest figure in the past 13 years, the Institute of Hygiene said Monday. A year before, a total of 42,884 people died in the country.

"It also shows that the number of deaths from malignant tumours has been in decline over the given period. In 2010, Lithuania had 8,110 deaths from malignant tumours, falling to 7,784 in 2023. The number of deaths due to diseases of the circulatory system has also decreased, – from 23,627 in 2010 to 19,263 in 2023," a statement from the institute reads.

However, the number of deaths due to mental and behavioural disorders and diseases of the nervous system increased over the same period.

In 2023, the four leading causes of death in the country were circulatory diseases (52.1%), malignant tumours (21%), external causes of death (6.1%) and digestive diseases (5.2%), according to the Institute of Hygiene.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions