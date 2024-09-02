2024.09.02 17:41

Customs will replace Chinese screening machines with new equipment
A new x-ray machine transported from the United Kingdom will replace a Chinese one that is used by Lithuanian Customs.

The Customs Department has announced that Western screening equipment will gradually phase out Chinese machines.

On Wednesday, the new US-made Rapiscan Eagle M60 mobile cargo inspection system will be presented and displayed at Medininkai checkpoint. Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė will attend the event.

„We have acquired new mobile x-ray systems that are meant for controlling smuggled and sanctioned goods. This is an important step in further securing the Lithuanian state,“ says Darius Žvironas, director general of the Customs Department.

