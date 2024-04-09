Customs to investigate Vičiūnai Group for violation of sanctions

The news agency ELTA has learned from the Customs Department that it took note of investigative reporting by public broadcaster LRT and will open a probe to assess information about potential violation of international sanctions.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė told reporters that the Custom Department would examine what had happened and if sanctions were breached.

Meanwhile, several Conservative (TS-LKD) MPs addressed the Prosecutor General’s Office requesting it to launch a pre-trial investigation into the activities of Plungės kooperatinė prekyba, part of Vičiūnai Group.