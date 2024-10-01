Crime reporter and author Dargis freed on bail

The court revoked the arrest warrant for Dargis but ordered him to pay a bail bond of EUR 20,000 and wear a GPS tag.

He was also ordered to stay in his place of residence and not to communicate or seek contact with certain persons, the court said.

On 19 September, Kaunas District Court satisfied prosecutors’ request to arrest Dargis for one month. He was named a suspect in a case on trading in influence, allegations he denies.