Crime reporter and author Dargis freed on bail

The court revoked the arrest warrant for Dargis but ordered him to pay a bail bond of EUR 20,000 and wear a GPS tag.
He was also ordered to stay in his place of residence and not to communicate or seek contact with certain persons, the court said.
On 19 September, Kaunas District Court satisfied prosecutors’ request to arrest Dargis for one month. He was named a suspect in a case on trading in influence, allegations he denies.
News website delfi.lt had reported that three men are suspected to have demanded cryptocurrency businessman Tadas Kasputis to pay a EUR 200,000 in return for solving his issues by bribing law enforcement officers. The three suspects include Dargis, a well-known writer on crime, Ovidijus Juronas, former officer of the police antiterrorist unit Aras, and Arturas Jušinskis, lawyer with past convictions.
Dargis’ lawyer said her client is innocent and believes that the pre-trial investigation was launched against him after he had he written an article about a certain individual. The lawyer said that her client did not demand to pay EUR 200,000.