Court rules that Lithuania has the right to expel Russian citizen over national security threats

The LVAT upheld the ruling of the court of the first instance adopted on 20 March.

Lithuania decided to expel the Russian citizen as he poses a threat to national security. However, the expulsion procedure was suspended until the court adopted the final ruling that is not subject to appeal. Now authorities may continue the procedure.

Vodo, 62, has resided in Lithuania for 35 years since 1989. He has worked since 1 November 1998 with interruptions. He was granted the first permanent residence permit in 1993. The latest residence permit is valid until 24 January 2027.