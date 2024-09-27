Court rules that candidate was rightfully removed from elections

The court judged that Arlauskas had concealed his ties to Soviet secret services, which resulted in his removal election candidate. His appeal was rejected.

The judgement of the Supreme Administrative Court is final and not subject to appeal.

In his election application, the candidate did not indicate that he was a KGB officer until the restoration of Lithuania’s independence in 1990. He had worked for the KGB’s Directorate Z, which since 1989 engaged in ideological counterintelligence.

Arlauskas does not deny working for Soviet secret services, but argues that law requires to provide information about collaboration with them and not employment by them.