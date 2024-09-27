2024.09.27 15:24

Court rules that candidate was rightfully removed from elections

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: Josvydas Elinskas | Elta

The Supreme Administrative Court ruled on Friday that Danukas Arlauskas, a representative of the Peace Coalition, was rightfully removed from upcoming parliamentary elections.

The court judged that Arlauskas had concealed his ties to Soviet secret services, which resulted in his removal election candidate. His appeal was rejected.

The judgement of the Supreme Administrative Court is final and not subject to appeal.

In his election application, the candidate did not indicate that he was a KGB officer until the restoration of Lithuania’s independence in 1990. He had worked for the KGB’s Directorate Z, which since 1989 engaged in ideological counterintelligence.

Arlauskas does not deny working for Soviet secret services, but argues that law requires to provide information about collaboration with them and not employment by them.

Arlauskas, 69, currently heads the Lithuanian Employers’ Confederation (LDK).

When Lithuania restored independence, he was deputy director of the State Security Department, later heading several media outlets and was a public consultant to then prime minister Gediminas Kirkilas.

Arlauskas was listed second on the list of candidates of the Peace Coalition, which is led by Viktor Uspaskich.

Lithuanian parliamentary elections will take place on 13 October.

