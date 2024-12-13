Court extends detention of Germanas by another three months

Germanas had been detained for two months at the prosecutor’s previous request.
The spokesman for the court, Giedrius Janonis, said the ruling is based on three main grounds. The suspect may go into hiding from pre-trial officers, the public prosecutor and the court, he may obstruct the pre-trial investigation process and commit new offences, he said.
The court’s verdict may be appealed within 20 days to Vilnius Regional Court.
Germanas is suspected of fraud, bribery and money laundering.
In mid-October, seven people were detained as part of the probe into payment service provider Foxpay. Among them were its owner Ieva Trinkūnaitė and her life partner Vilhelmas Germanas, as well as Mindaugas Navickas, husband of ex-minister of social security and labour Monika Navickienė. Law enforcement stated that Navickienė was not involved in the investigation and that so far there was no reason to interrogate her.
The group of accomplices allegedly laundered at least EUR 17 million between 2023 and 2024, according to the pre-trial investigation.