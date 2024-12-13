Court extends detention of Germanas by another three months

Germanas had been detained for two months at the prosecutor’s previous request.

The spokesman for the court, Giedrius Janonis, said the ruling is based on three main grounds. The suspect may go into hiding from pre-trial officers, the public prosecutor and the court, he may obstruct the pre-trial investigation process and commit new offences, he said.

The court’s verdict may be appealed within 20 days to Vilnius Regional Court.

Germanas is suspected of fraud, bribery and money laundering.