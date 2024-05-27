Court bans Jonava mayor from civil service, fines EUR 12,500 in expenses case

The mayor was convicted of abuse of power, falsification of documents or disposal of a falsified document, and misappropriation of property. The Social Democrat was ordered to pay a fine of EUR 12,500 and was banned from taking civil service positions for three years.
Judge Laima Šeputienė said the charges were based on objective data – documents – and the crimes were committed over a period of four years.
„He was not an ordinary politician of the state and had taken an oath to respect the law,“ the judge said on Monday.
The verdict is not final and can be appealed to the Lithuanian Court of Appeal.
Sinkevičius told reporters he will appeal against the court’s ruling and insisted that he will not resign as mayor.
„This decision is not the end; it is probably just an interim decision. We will consider appealing against the judgment after analysing the case material and the judgment itself,“ the mayor told reporters in court.
A pre-trial investigation by the Special Investigation Service (STT) found that in 2019-2023 Mayor Sinkevičius might have caused EUR 1,487 in monetary damage to Jonava District Municipal Administration.
As reported, law enforcement started probing how municipal councillors spend expense allowances after public activist and TV host Andrius Tapinas launched a transparency campaign revealing potential misuse of public funds at municipal councils.