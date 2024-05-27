Court bans Jonava mayor from civil service, fines EUR 12,500 in expenses case

The mayor was convicted of abuse of power, falsification of documents or disposal of a falsified document, and misappropriation of property. The Social Democrat was ordered to pay a fine of EUR 12,500 and was banned from taking civil service positions for three years.

Judge Laima Šeputienė said the charges were based on objective data – documents – and the crimes were committed over a period of four years.

„He was not an ordinary politician of the state and had taken an oath to respect the law,“ the judge said on Monday.

The verdict is not final and can be appealed to the Lithuanian Court of Appeal.