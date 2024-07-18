Council of Europe anti-torture Committee publishes report on its 2024 ad hoc visit to Lithuania

The objective of the visit was to examine the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee formulated in the report on the periodic visit carried out in 2021, in particular as regards widespread inter-prisoner violence as well as the abundance of illegal drugs in prisons combined with a lack of targeted strategies to help the large numbers of prisoners using drugs. To this end, the CPT delegation carried out follow-up visits to Alytus, Marijampolė, Pravieniškės, and Vilnius Prisons.