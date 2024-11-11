Conservatives urge SocDems to change their mind on Nemunas Dawn

"We believe that the Social Democratic Party has other alternatives to form a majority. The TS-LKD has said from the very beginning that we will be supportive and constructive, especially in areas that are important for Lithuania’s defence, energy independence, economic stability and other important issues," MP Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, acting chair of the TS-LKD, told after the presidium’s sitting on Monday.