2024.11.11 11:01

Conservatives urge SocDems to change their mind on Nemunas Dawn

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
MP Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, acting leader of the Conservative party
MP Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, acting leader of the Conservative party
PHOTO: Andrius Ufartas | Elta

The presidium of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) has called on the Social Democrats to exclude the Nemunas Dawn from the future ruling coalition and consider other options that are still available. The Conservative party could also back a minority Government, "as a last resort", it said.

"We believe that the Social Democratic Party has other alternatives to form a majority. The TS-LKD has said from the very beginning that we will be supportive and constructive, especially in areas that are important for Lithuania’s defence, energy independence, economic stability and other important issues," MP Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, acting chair of the TS-LKD, told after the presidium’s sitting on Monday.

"We could also support a minority Government, without seeking any posts or positions, as a last resort," she added.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions