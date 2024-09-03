2024.09.03 16:23

Conservatives elect Lingė chair of Seimas group

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Conservatives elect Lingė chair of Seimas group
Conservatives elect Lingė chair of Seimas group
PHOTO: Julius Kalinskas | ELTA / Julius Kalinskas

The Conservatives’ political group has elected MP Mindaugas Lingė its new chair by consensus, ELTA was told by the group’s spokeswoman on Tuesday.

Lingė is the head of the Seimas Committee on Budget and Finance.

In the new post, he succeeds Andrius Vyšniauskas, who resigned on 1 August, amid a pre-trial investigation into his expenses as councillor at Marijampolė city municipality.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions