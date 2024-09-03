Conservatives elect Lingė chair of Seimas group

Lingė is the head of the Seimas Committee on Budget and Finance.
In the new post, he succeeds Andrius Vyšniauskas, who resigned on 1 August, amid a pre-trial investigation into his expenses as councillor at Marijampolė city municipality.
The Conservatives’ political group has elected MP Mindaugas Lingė its new chair by consensus, ELTA was told by the group’s spokeswoman on Tuesday.
