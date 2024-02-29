Conservative MP Džiugelis quits parlt group, suspends party membership

“I am resigning from the TS-LKD group and suspending my party membership,” Džiugelis said Thursday on Facebook.

The politician said he did not want his “story” to interfere with his colleagues’ preparations for the Parliament's spring session and their overall productive work at the Seimas.

Džiugelis also noted he was not concerned about his proposals in connection with the gambling sector.

“I am completely confident and calm about my proposals regarding the regulation of gambling. One of them was tabled after consulting the Prosecutor General’s Office and it was approved in principle with the amendment of the Criminal Code, the second one is fully in line with the recommendations made by the STT [Special Investigation Service]. The Seimas has not found the will to adopt the recommendations for more than ten years” the MP stated.