Conservative leader supports PM’s decision to resign if Seimas votes against snap election

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis, leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD), supports Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė who vows to resign if parliament fails to declare a snap election. The TS-LKD presidium recommended to its party to initiate early parliamentary elections amid the expenses scandal involving numerous municipal councils including three ministers who used to serve as municipal councillors before joining the Cabinet in 2020.