Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis has been invited to become a member of the European Council on Foreign Relat...
2023 m. balandžio 07 d. 10:24
Conservative leader does not rule that Anušauskas may be nominated as party’s presidential candidate in 2024
Leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) Gabrielius Landsbergis does not exclude the possibility that the party may nominate Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas in 2024 presidential elections.
