Conservative leader does not rule that Anušauskas may be nominated as party’s presidential candidate in 2024

 
Arvydas Anušauskas
Leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) Gabrielius Landsbergis does not exclude the possibility that the party may nominate Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas in 2024 presidential elections.

“I would not rule this out. (&) I will have an important but just one vote. After all it is the party’s decision,” Landsbergis said in an interview to Delfi TV on Thursday.

