Concerns over China’s hopes to dominate in EU market are justified – FM

"China’s manufacturing overcapacity is the world’s major problem as manufacturing expansion is subsidised in order to dominate in foreign markets. […] Of course, [China] will attempt to enter the EU market. Of course, concerns of our businesspeople are justified," Budrys told the public radio LRT on Wednesday.

He says a working group of the European Commission will monitor changes in trade and preventive mechanisms will be activated in case Chinese goods in specific product groups soar.