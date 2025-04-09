Concerns over China’s hopes to dominate in EU market are justified – FM

"China’s manufacturing overcapacity is the world’s major problem as manufacturing expansion is subsidised in order to dominate in foreign markets. […] Of course, [China] will attempt to enter the EU market. Of course, concerns of our businesspeople are justified," Budrys told the public radio LRT on Wednesday.
He says a working group of the European Commission will monitor changes in trade and preventive mechanisms will be activated in case Chinese goods in specific product groups soar.
According to Budrys, Lithuania’s responsibility is also to monitor separate sectors and to indicate to the Commission if some anomalies are detected. Whereas the EU might respond with tariffs, special probes or fines for Chinese exporters.
The minister added that US tariffs would hit EUR 380 billion worth of the EU’s exports.
He stressed that even though the EU is ready for countermeasures, yet its primary interest is free trade and negotiations with the US, as tariffs harm the global economy and raise consumer prices.
Striving to help Lithuanian companies exporting to the USA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a hotline for consultations, while the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation announced the first support package totalling EUR 20 million for the search of new markets and export diversification.
US President Donald Trump has imposed 20% tariffs on EU imports, while US tariffs on Chinese imports amount to 104%.