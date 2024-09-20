Complex tax system does not motivate tax payers – LVŽS leader

„The tax reform also affects the investment climate and there has been uncertainty for several years about what will happen to taxes in Lithuania. This has a negative impact on investment opportunities in Lithuania. Investors do not understand what our country can do in the near future,“ Karbauskis told Žinių radijas on Friday.
„We say we do not need to raise taxes – we need to simplify them so that people want to pay them,“ he added.
Karbauskis said politicians debating the tax overhaul should draw inspiration from Estonia which is more successful in tax collection than Lithuania.
„We have more examples from Estonia, where the tax system is simpler and the percentage of taxes collected is higher than here. We have a high share of shadow because our tax system is not designed to be very accessible and motivating to pay taxes,“ the party leader stated.
Karbauskis also criticised the Government for its plans to reform the tax system in the run-up to the elections. He said he was confident that there will be enough votes from MPs to reject the bill.