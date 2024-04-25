When the European Union restricted the export of air conditioners to aggressor countries, Vilpra trade with Kyrgyzstan increased. From September 2022 until March 2023, the company exported air conditioning equipment to Kyrgyzstan worth around EUR 940,000. Lithuania has indicated to have exported air conditioners for over EUR 2.3 million and Vilpra accounted for 40% of this amount.

Yet Kyrgyzstan reported to the United Nations statistics agency UN Comtrade to have imported air conditioners from Lithuania for just USD 370,000. This is by six times below the amount of export declared by Lithuania and just slightly over a third of Vilpra’s exports volume.