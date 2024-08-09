Commerzbank eyes business clients first, says minister

„First of all, we are talking about working with business clients and different projects. But the bank itself will comment on the details of its operations,“ Armonaitė told reporters on Friday.
For Lithuania it is important to have as many banks as possible established here, the minister said, adding that no financial incentives are planned for Commerzbank.
„Banks usually finance a wide range of projects. On the business side, there is a strong focus in Europe on energy, defence and high-tech. We have a lot of German investors here and we continue to attract them. (&) Naturally, the banking sector is also looking here, but there is no talk of financial incentives, and there is no need for them,“ Armonaitė stated.
The minister also singled out services to private customers as adding serious weight to a new financial player in the country.
The Lithuanian banking sector currently has 18 participants: 13 are holders of banking licences and five operate as branches of foreign banks. Swedbank, SEB and Luminor hold the biggest market shares in the country.