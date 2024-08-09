2024.08.09 15:38

Commerzbank eyes business clients first, says minister

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Commerzbank eyes business clients first, says minister
Commerzbank eyes business clients first, says minister
PHOTO: Lutsenko_Oleksandr | Shutterstock

Commerzbank, one of Germany’s largest banks, is first considering working with corporate clients in Lithuania, says Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė.

„First of all, we are talking about working with business clients and different projects. But the bank itself will comment on the details of its operations,“ Armonaitė told reporters on Friday.

For Lithuania it is important to have as many banks as possible established here, the minister said, adding that no financial incentives are planned for Commerzbank.

„Banks usually finance a wide range of projects. On the business side, there is a strong focus in Europe on energy, defence and high-tech. We have a lot of German investors here and we continue to attract them. (&) Naturally, the banking sector is also looking here, but there is no talk of financial incentives, and there is no need for them,“ Armonaitė stated.

The minister also singled out services to private customers as adding serious weight to a new financial player in the country.

The Lithuanian banking sector currently has 18 participants: 13 are holders of banking licences and five operate as branches of foreign banks. Swedbank, SEB and Luminor hold the biggest market shares in the country.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions