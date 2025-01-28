Commander of new military division announced

The Armed Forces announced that on Wednesday the re-establishment ceremony of the First Division would take place, during which its insignia would be unveiled. The ceremony will be attended by President Gitanas Nausėda, Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė, Chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence Giedrimas Jeglinskas, Chief of Defence General Raimundas Vaikšnoras and others.