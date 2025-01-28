Commander of new military division announced

The Armed Forces announced that on Wednesday the re-establishment ceremony of the First Division would take place, during which its insignia would be unveiled. The ceremony will be attended by President Gitanas Nausėda, Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė, Chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence Giedrimas Jeglinskas, Chief of Defence General Raimundas Vaikšnoras and others.
In 2023, the State Defence Council approved the National Defence Ministry’s proposal to create a division-sized unit. It is established on the basis of existing Ground Forces’ units: the Iron Wolf, Griffin and Aukštaitija brigades and supporting units from the Air Force, Military Police, Training and Doctrine, and Logistics Commands.
The Armed Forces stated that the Division would become a national structural element in the NATO force hierarchy.
In January 2024, the State Defence Council decided that Lithuania’s defence funding should stand at 5-6% of GDP in 2026-2030 for the division to reach its full capability by 2030.