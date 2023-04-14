2023 m. balandžio 14 d. 11:35

Commander of Field Army of Germany visits German troops in Lithuania

 
PHOTO: Reuters / Scanpix
On 13 April, Commander of the Field Army of Germany Maj Gen Harald Gante began his visit in Lithuania – meeting with Chief of Defence Lt Gen Valdemaras Rupšys, Land Force Commander Brig Gen Artūras Radvilas, visiting German troops deployed in Lithuania, reports the Armed Forces.

The main focus of the general’s visit is to discuss collective defence, national defence plans and integration of the German military capabilities with them. Other items on the visit agenda are supported by Lithuania’s military capability development and joint training.

Elta EN
