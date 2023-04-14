On Thursday and Friday, Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Lt Gen Valdemaras Rupšys paid a visit to Slovakia where he met with Chief of the Genera...
Commander of Field Army of Germany visits German troops in Lithuania
On 13 April, Commander of the Field Army of Germany Maj Gen Harald Gante began his visit in Lithuania – meeting with Chief of Defence Lt Gen Valdemaras Rupšys, Land Force Commander Brig Gen Artūras Radvilas, visiting German troops deployed in Lithuania, reports the Armed Forces.
