Coalition may try to adopt civil union bill in autumn session – opposition MP

The MP told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday that the vote may happen before November. She thinks that the Freedom Party may promise its support for the bill on real estate tax in return for two other coalition parties voting for the law on civil union.

The politician added that the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) promised to address legalisation of same-sex partnership but has distanced itself from the issue. Širinskienė says the LSDP realises that this is an unpopular topic among voters and thus it does not wish to lose votes on the centre-left.