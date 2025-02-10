Coalition is sustainable and will continue working – PM

"A meeting of the coalition council took place. We discussed developments, current affairs. As promised, we also talked about the political and communication culture. As you see, there was no scuffle and we parted peacefully, without some emotional charge or anything like that. […] We did not have to make any decisions. The coalition continues working, it is sustainable," Social Democratic Prime Minister Paluckas said at a press conference on Monday after a two-hour meeting.

Meanwhile, when reporters asked Žemaitaitis if he was going to tone down his rhetoric, the MP said he would not change and would continue speaking his mind as he was born this way.