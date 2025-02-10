Coalition is sustainable and will continue working – PM

"A meeting of the coalition council took place. We discussed developments, current affairs. As promised, we also talked about the political and communication culture. As you see, there was no scuffle and we parted peacefully, without some emotional charge or anything like that. […] We did not have to make any decisions. The coalition continues working, it is sustainable," Social Democratic Prime Minister Paluckas said at a press conference on Monday after a two-hour meeting.
Meanwhile, when reporters asked Žemaitaitis if he was going to tone down his rhetoric, the MP said he would not change and would continue speaking his mind as he was born this way.
As reported, Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn party, made numerous controversial statements recently. He objected to Lithuania increasing its defence spending to 5-6% of GDP as decided by the State Defence Council. When Parliament Speaker Saulius Skvernelis suggested that he should visit Ukraine to see why this was necessary, Žemaitaitis declared that Ukraine can only teach corruption and how to sell out the country.
Speaking about the president’s proposal to establish special savings accounts, where people could keep money in return for interest and thus help fund defence needs, Žemaitaitis said that people’s deposits would be nationalised. Instead, he called to lift sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers in order to boost revenue.
The presidency likened Žemaitaitis’ statements to those made by Russian propagandists, whereas Seimas Speaker Skvernelis described them as disinformation.
In 2023, Žemaitaitis made a series of antisemitic posts on social platform Facebook. The Constitutional Court ruled that the MP broke his of oath and the Constitution. He thus resigned from parliament in April 2024 to avoid impeachment and this allowed him to stand for elections again in October that year.
After elections, the Nemunas Dawn joined the ruling coalition with the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) and the party Democrats For Lithuania.