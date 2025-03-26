Coalition agrees on three income tax rates – PM

"Certain vision and consensus have been reached on the income tax. There could be a so-called average rate of 25% for incomes above 36 average wages, which would lead to a corresponding increase in revenue for the budget," Paluckas told reporters after the Coalition Council’s sitting on Tuesday.

This rate would apply to several dozen thousands of employees in Lithuania, he added.

Paluckas said the coalition sticks to the earlier agreement on three GPM rates, proposing to tax income up to 36 average wages at 20%, income between 36 and 60 average wages at 25%, and income above 60 average wages at 32%.