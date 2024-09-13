Chief of defence to attend NATO Military Committee Conference in Prague

Three sessions will be chaired by NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Rob Bauer. The main topics include military threats, risks, the situation on NATO’s eastern flank, renewed defence plans and further development of the Alliance’s capabilities, including artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The conference will also address the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC), which is meant for evaluating, analysing and adapting NATO’s doctrine to the lessons learned in Ukraine.