Chief of defence to attend NATO Military Committee Conference in Prague

 
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

Chief of Defence of Lithuania General Raimundas Vaikšnoras will visit Prague, the Czech Republic, where he will participate in the three-day NATO Military Committee Conference. It will be attended by chiefs of defence of 32 countries of the Alliance.

Three sessions will be chaired by NATO Military Committee Chairman Admiral Rob Bauer. The main topics include military threats, risks, the situation on NATO’s eastern flank, renewed defence plans and further development of the Alliance’s capabilities, including artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The conference will also address the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC), which is meant for evaluating, analysing and adapting NATO’s doctrine to the lessons learned in Ukraine.

During the visit in Prague, General Vaikšnoras will hold bilateral meetings with Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT) General Philippe Lavigne and Armed Forces’ commanders of the United States, Finland, Sweden and Germany.

