Chair of Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee condemns LSDP coalition with Nemunas Dawn

Leader of the Nemunas Dawn, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, is accused of antisemitism for his fiery statements on the social network Facebook. His posts have also attracted attention of law enforcement.

Foreign diplomats and politicians have also reacted to the Nemunas Dawn gaining power in Lithuania. Among them is Chair of the German Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael Roth, a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany.