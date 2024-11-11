Chair of Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee condemns LSDP coalition with Nemunas Dawn

Leader of the Nemunas Dawn, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, is accused of antisemitism for his fiery statements on the social network Facebook. His posts have also attracted attention of law enforcement.
Foreign diplomats and politicians have also reacted to the Nemunas Dawn gaining power in Lithuania. Among them is Chair of the German Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael Roth, a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany.
"It is a disgrace that social democrats in Lithuania are entering into an alliance with an anti-semitic, homophobic, nationalist party. Social democracy is always and everywhere committed to freedom, human rights and dignity for all," he stated in a message on the social network X on Monday.
However, Deputy Chairman of the LSDP and prime minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas downplayed the criticism.
"Different parties have various opinions, including different Social Democratic parties. I have in mind Lithuanian and German. However, facts somewhat differ from what Mr Roth is talking or quoting on social networks. We will indeed have a chance to even out the knowledge and facts," Paluckas told reporters Monday.
Paluckas reiterated that the programme of the Nemunas Dawn party does not include views mentioned by Mr Roth.