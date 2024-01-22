CEO warns of unicorns leaving Lithuania due to its strict fintech policy

“Lithuania’s policy is getting very tough on fintech. While a few years ago we were declaring that we would be a hub for financial innovation, now we are taking a very conservative approach. I have heard the sad news that of the 500 companies that have come to Lithuania as financial innovators, only five are going to stay here in 2024. All this is due to the planned tightening of regulation,” Laurs told Žinių radijas on Monday.