Central bank inspects fintech firm linked to social minister’s spouse

„The Bank of Lithuania has been checking the electronic money institution Foxpay for some time now to assess whether the institution’s shareholders and ultimate beneficiaries comply with the requirements set out in the legislation and whether the institution is properly complying with legal requirements on the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing and other applicable legislation. As usual, more detailed information on the results of the Bank of Lithuania’s inspections is only published after the results are evaluated,“ Vytautė Šmaižytė-Kuliešienė, spokeswoman for the central bank, told Delfi.