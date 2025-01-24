Central bank governor suggests reviewing tax exemptions before raising taxes to fund defence

"Before speaking about raising taxes let us speak about exemptions. Some are being treated preferentially in the context of taxation. And there are many exemptions in the country. In Lithuania we like to talk about exemptions. […] I will not list them all, but each of them should be reviewed questioning whether they are essential in the context of this existential threat," Šimkus said after a meeting with the president.
According to him, there is a tax exemption for small enterprises, which distorts their behaviour as they are operating striving not exceed certain amount of revenue. As a result, the state receives less corporate income tax, which, according to Šimkus, may amount to EUR 0.5 billion in 5 years.
In addition, head of the Bank of Lithuania suggested scrapping state funding for the second pillar pension funds, which would help the budget save EUR 300 million per year.
Šimkus also noted that the State Social Insurance Fund Board (Sodra) has accumulated a reserve of EUR 3 billion and some of it could be invested more effectively and the return used for defence funding.
The presidency raised the idea to create special savings accounts where people could transfer their deposits and lend money to the national development bank ILTE, which would invest it for defence purposes. Šimkus supported the idea as one of the measures to boost defence funding.
The presidency estimates that Lithuania may need over EUR 12 billion in additional funds for defence in 2026-2030.