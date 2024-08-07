Lithuanian Customs stated that the company did not ensure compliance with the restrictions and obligations imposed by the international sanctions implemented in Lithuania when concluding transactions with companies registered in Kazakhstan, Belarus and Turkey. For this reason, the transport of the vehicles detained was assessed as a violation of the international sanctions.
Car exporter fined EUR 13mn for flouting sanctions
A Lithuania-registered firm exporting vehicles has been fined by EUR 13.6 million for flouting international sanctions, the customs authority said Wednesday. Six semi-trailers were also seized from the company.