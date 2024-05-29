Cabinet bans imports of Russian, Belarusian agricultural and feed products

The ban on imports applies to 24 groups of products: live animals, meat and offal, fish, milk and milk products, eggs, natural honey, products of non-animal origin, plants, vegetables, fruit, coffee and spices, cereals, grain, cereals, oil, beverages, tobacco and other products.

Taking into account the detailed analysis of the import data from Russia and Belarus and the potentially significant damage to processors, as well as the comments received during the public consultation, the list excludes agricultural products which have no alternative import sources (certain mushrooms, berries, plant-based plaiting materials, molasses, certain animal feeds etc.).