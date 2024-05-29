2024.05.29 17:30

Cabinet bans imports of Russian, Belarusian agricultural and feed products

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Cabinet bans imports of Russian, Belarusian agricultural and feed products
Cabinet bans imports of Russian, Belarusian agricultural and feed products
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila

The Government on Wednesday approved the list of over 2,800 prohibited agricultural and feed products of Russian and Belarusian origin.

The ban on imports applies to 24 groups of products: live animals, meat and offal, fish, milk and milk products, eggs, natural honey, products of non-animal origin, plants, vegetables, fruit, coffee and spices, cereals, grain, cereals, oil, beverages, tobacco and other products.

Taking into account the detailed analysis of the import data from Russia and Belarus and the potentially significant damage to processors, as well as the comments received during the public consultation, the list excludes agricultural products which have no alternative import sources (certain mushrooms, berries, plant-based plaiting materials, molasses, certain animal feeds etc.).

The restrictive measures will take effect on 3 June this year.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions