By providing answers to parlt inquiry president would have legitimised politicised process – adviser

In an interview to the public radio LRT, Jansonas stated that the president refused to provide answers to the parliamentary commission in writing as it was already drafting its findings. Chairman of the ad hoc commission MP Vytautas Bakas told ELTA that the list of questions was sent to Nausėda on 7 March.

“At the time Mr Bakas was not interested in the answers, he already (&) had the findings, he knew what he had in mind, what he wanted to write up and was writing this. The president’s answers in this case would have only legitimised this politicised commission,” Jansonas told LRT.