Dobrovolskas holds an MA degree in international relations and diplomacy. He joined ELTA as a business journalist since 2022. He became the business editor for the news agency last year.
2025.01.10 17:10
Business editor Dobrovolskas leaves ELTA to advise social minister on communication
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila
ELTA business editor Ignas Dobrovolskas will take a new role in the team of Social Security and Labour Minister Inga Ruginienė as of next week. He will be the minister’s adviser on communication.