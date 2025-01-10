2025.01.10 17:10

Business editor Dobrovolskas leaves ELTA to advise social minister on communication

 
ELTA business editor Ignas Dobrovolskas
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila

ELTA business editor Ignas Dobrovolskas will take a new role in the team of Social Security and Labour Minister Inga Ruginienė as of next week. He will be the minister’s adviser on communication.

Dobrovolskas holds an MA degree in international relations and diplomacy. He joined ELTA as a business journalist since 2022. He became the business editor for the news agency last year.

