Breakthrough in retrieving missing US vehicle expected Friday – military

M88 Hercules recovery vehicle with four US soldiers disappeared on 25 March during exercises at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė.
“We very much anticipate to see results today, this evening. If divers can get into water and find the vehicle, then in the evening we will have results. If not, then we will again continue working overnight,” commander of the rescue operation Lieutenant Colonel Aušrius Buikus told reporters at the site of the incident on Friday.
He said an upper layer of sludge was pumped out from the bog, yet visibility remains limited and nothing can be seen in murky water. A deeper level of sludge is being pumped out currently.
“Experts are arriving with special equipment, to determine the exact location of the vehicle and its exact position – whether it is inclined, standing upright, at what degree and so on. This will help us evaluate the next steps for the retrieval operation,” said the lieutenant colonel.
The officer added that the operation is being carried out based on the so-called short-term plan, when poles do not have to be driven in the nearby pond to stop the waterflow. Bags with sand are now being laid to separate the main body of water from the smaller one, which contains the armoured vehicle.
Furthermore, Lieutenant Colonel Buikus said that US engineers and divers, as well as a team of Polish soldiers with their equipment are expected to arrive on Friday.
It is planned that two M88 recovery vehicles would pull out the identical vehicle that has sunk. However, access to the edge of the lake has to be reinforced for that. If this does not work out, then cranes capable of lifting 100 tonnes of weight would be used and provided by the company Klaipėdos kranai.
As reported, four US soldiers and a tracked armoured vehicle went missing during a training exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė on 25 March.
The US Embassy in Lithuania said the soldiers are from the US Army’s 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.
US Army Europe and Africa said in a statement that four US soldiers were operating the M88 Hercules armoured recovery vehicle during a training exercise. It said the vehicle was discovered submerged in a body of water.
The M88 Hercules armoured recovery vehicle, weighing over 60 tonnes, is used to remove disabled tanks from the battlefield.
Engineering equipment is attempting to recover the submerged vehicle from a swampy area in the training ground.