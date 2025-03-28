Breakthrough in retrieving missing US vehicle expected Friday – military

M88 Hercules recovery vehicle with four US soldiers disappeared on 25 March during exercises at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė.

“We very much anticipate to see results today, this evening. If divers can get into water and find the vehicle, then in the evening we will have results. If not, then we will again continue working overnight,” commander of the rescue operation Lieutenant Colonel Aušrius Buikus told reporters at the site of the incident on Friday.

He said an upper layer of sludge was pumped out from the bog, yet visibility remains limited and nothing can be seen in murky water. A deeper level of sludge is being pumped out currently.