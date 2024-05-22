Border service’s EUR 1.2mn deal to buy night vision devices under investigation

Allegations were brought against four individuals and two legal entities. The suspects have been questioned, the FNTT said on Wednesday.
One of the suspects was remanded in custody for a month, while the other two were placed under intensive supervision for a month. The fourth suspect was ordered to pledge in writing to not leaving the country and had his documents taken away.
The FNTT interviewed 13 witnesses and took other necessary procedural steps.
The agency is conducting a pre-trial investigation into alleged high-value fraud, forgery of documents and use of another entity’s trademark or service mark. The European Delegated Prosecutors’ Office in Lithuania is overseeing the FNTT’s investigation.
Data of the pre-trial investigation show that the public authority awarded a contract for the purchase of night vision devices to two companies, following public procurement procedures. After signing the contract, the VSAT received 234 devices which allegedly did not comply with the terms of the contract.