Border guards receive new helicopter for observing Russia-bound trains

The modern helicopter costs EUR 11 million.

Apart from this aircraft the VSAT has acquired two more H415 helicopters with special equipment for border surveillance, search and rescue operations, and transporting donor organs. However, these two will not be used for monitoring trains travelling to or from Russia.

The second helicopter is already in Lithuania as well, while the third will be delivered in July.

New helicopters have surveillance systems, cargo hook kits, search and rescue equipment, fire fighting equipment and medical equipment.

According to the VSAT, three or four trains normally transit through Lithuania every day.