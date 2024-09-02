Bomb threats sent to schools in Vilnius

„Five reports have been received so far, one school has already been inspected by the school administration and nothing suspicious was found,“ Ramūnas Matonis, spokesman for the Police department, told ELTA news agency.
„The police advise people against panic, asking them to call the police information line [+370 700 60 000], and call 112 if they spot a suspicious item,“ he said.
Matonis told ELTA that so far only schools in Vilnius had received the emails. However, they were seen to be containing addresses of other schools, suggesting that reports from other schools are likely to follow.