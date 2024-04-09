Bomb discovery in Vilnius Liepkalnio St prompts traffic closure, evacuation in nearby area

The explosive was estimated to weigh 250 kilogrammes.

“People have already been escorted out of social housing. Police have blocked the road, officers are patrolling the area and waiting for instructions from deminers,” a spokeswoman of Vilnius County Chief Police Commissariat, Julija Samorokovskaja, told ELTA Tuesday afternoon.

The number of evacuees and how many more will be evacuated is yet unknown.

The massive explosive is reported to have been discovered during excavation work as part of the city’s lighting arrangement. It is currently being recovered from the ground.

“The equipment will arrive in an hour to load the explosive and take it away,” the police spokeswoman said.