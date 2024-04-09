Bomb discovery in Vilnius Liepkalnio St prompts traffic closure, evacuation in nearby area

 
Traffic has been closed in Liepkalnio Street in Vilnius in both directions extending to Dunojaus and Pelesa Streets after an aerial bomb was found in the area. The police have decided to evacuate people living within 200 metres away from the scene.

The explosive was estimated to weigh 250 kilogrammes.

“People have already been escorted out of social housing. Police have blocked the road, officers are patrolling the area and waiting for instructions from deminers,” a spokeswoman of Vilnius County Chief Police Commissariat, Julija Samorokovskaja, told ELTA Tuesday afternoon.

The number of evacuees and how many more will be evacuated is yet unknown.

The massive explosive is reported to have been discovered during excavation work as part of the city’s lighting arrangement. It is currently being recovered from the ground.

“The equipment will arrive in an hour to load the explosive and take it away,” the police spokeswoman said.

Initial data show that a World War Two aerial bomb weighing 250 kilogrammes was found, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Facebook. The explosive is being examined by the Juozas Vitkaus Engineering Battalion.

