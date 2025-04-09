Body of Lithuanian volunteer killed in Ukraine retrieved from battlefield

Lithuanian volunteer Tomas Valentėlis, aged 20, was killed on his first combat mission near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on 13 March. He had served with the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine for less than six months.

Support and charity organisation Blue/Yellow stated that the dangerous mission to recover the fallen soldier was carried out by the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces in cooperation with the International Legion, the National Guard of Ukraine, Lithuanian foundation Blue/Yellow and Ukrainian foundation Citadel UA.

The operation took place at night and soldiers used concealment gear provided to special forces by Blue/Yellow and Citadel UA.