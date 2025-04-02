Body of fourth missing US soldier discovered in Lithuania

Four US soldiers and an M88 Hercules recovery vehicle went missing during an exercise in the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė on 25 March.

It was determined that the tracked armoured vehicle sank in a body of water. The vehicle was recovered from a swamp on 31 March and bodies of three American soldiers were discovered. The fourth fallen soldier was found in the afternoon on 1 April.

The search and recovery operation, which lasted for 7 days, involved hundreds of rescue workers from the US Army, US Navy, Lithuanian Armed Forces, as well as Polish and Estonian Armed Forces, and personnel from Lithuanian governmental and civilian bodies.